41 Alabama ABC stores temporarily closing

MONTGOMERY, Ala.- The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has decided to temporarily close 41 ABC stores in response to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The ABC board says changes implemented by the education and business communities, have made staffing their 175 retail stores challenging.
“Many of our employees are having to stay home to take care of family members and or children. You might not know that two-thirds of our employees are single moms so whenever a community or a school makes a decision it affects our staffing,” says Manager of Government Relations & Communications, Dean Argo.
ABC says many of the stores only have a few employees, so the temporary closure starting on Saturday January 16 will help their shortage.
“Many of our stores are small rural stores so you only have two to three employees at that store at a given time so if one employee has to stay home or one employee has to go to the doctor or whatever the case may be, it makes sense to just shut that store down,” says Argo.
The 79 retail staff at the 41 closing locations will be transferred temporarily to stores that are open in their area.
“Move the employees to stores that are going to remain open. Which will allow us to serve our consumers without any disruption and sort of kind of help our employees but also help others that may have to make decisions about employment and keeping kids home,” says Argo.
The 41 affected stores will close Saturday and are expected to reopen in late February or early March but the timeline depends on COVID-19 case numbers.
There are six ABC stores across the Tennessee Valley that will be impacted. They are in Sheffield, Decatur, Madison, Brownsboro and Huntsville.
Below is a list of all the ABC stores that will close on Jan. 16.
District 1:
Store 29, Helena
Store 92, Hoover
Store 121, Columbiana
Store 146, Pelham
District 2:
Store 30, Tarrant City
Store 143, Chalkville
Store 230, Pinson
District 3:
Store 13, Rainbow City
Store 94, Anniston
Store 122, Attala
District 4:
Store 62, Mobile
Store 164 Mobile
District 5:
Store 33, Opelika
Store 226, Opelika
District 6:
Store 3, Montgomery
Store 5, Montgomery
Store 112, Hayneville
District 7:
Store 6, Geneva
Store 71, Clayton
Store 89, Dothan
District 8:
Store 138, Tuscaloosa
Store 183, Tuscaloosa
District 9:
Store 93, Eight Mile
Store 117, Linden
Store 10, Citronelle
District 10:
Store 63, Pike Road
Store 118, Prattville
Store 229, Montgomery
District 11:
Store 7, Spanish Fort
Store 179, Robertsdale
District 12:
Store 19, Decatur
Store 48, Madison
Store 74, Sheffield
District 13:
Store 23, Huntsville
Store 90, Huntsville
Store 97, Brownsboro
District 14:
Store 18, Birmingham
Store 26, Bessemer
District 15:
Store 9, Lincoln
Store 27, Childersburg
Store 57, Lineville