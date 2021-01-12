41 Alabama ABC stores temporarily closing

MONTGOMERY, Ala.- The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has decided to temporarily close 41 ABC stores in response to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The ABC board says changes implemented by the education and business communities, have made staffing their 175 retail stores challenging.

“Many of our employees are having to stay home to take care of family members and or children. You might not know that two-thirds of our employees are single moms so whenever a community or a school makes a decision it affects our staffing,” says Manager of Government Relations & Communications, Dean Argo.

ABC says many of the stores only have a few employees, so the temporary closure starting on Saturday January 16 will help their shortage.

“Many of our stores are small rural stores so you only have two to three employees at that store at a given time so if one employee has to stay home or one employee has to go to the doctor or whatever the case may be, it makes sense to just shut that store down,” says Argo.

The 79 retail staff at the 41 closing locations will be transferred temporarily to stores that are open in their area.

“Move the employees to stores that are going to remain open. Which will allow us to serve our consumers without any disruption and sort of kind of help our employees but also help others that may have to make decisions about employment and keeping kids home,” says Argo.

The 41 affected stores will close Saturday and are expected to reopen in late February or early March but the timeline depends on COVID-19 case numbers.

There are six ABC stores across the Tennessee Valley that will be impacted. They are in Sheffield, Decatur, Madison, Brownsboro and Huntsville.

Below is a list of all the ABC stores that will close on Jan. 16.

District 1:

Store 29, Helena

Store 92, Hoover

Store 121, Columbiana

Store 146, Pelham

District 2:

Store 30, Tarrant City

Store 143, Chalkville

Store 230, Pinson

District 3:

Store 13, Rainbow City

Store 94, Anniston

Store 122, Attala

District 4:

Store 62, Mobile

Store 164 Mobile

District 5:

Store 33, Opelika

Store 226, Opelika

District 6:

Store 3, Montgomery

Store 5, Montgomery

Store 112, Hayneville

District 7:

Store 6, Geneva

Store 71, Clayton

Store 89, Dothan

District 8:

Store 138, Tuscaloosa

Store 183, Tuscaloosa

District 9:

Store 93, Eight Mile

Store 117, Linden

Store 10, Citronelle

District 10:

Store 63, Pike Road

Store 118, Prattville

Store 229, Montgomery

District 11:

Store 7, Spanish Fort

Store 179, Robertsdale

District 12:

Store 19, Decatur

Store 48, Madison

Store 74, Sheffield

District 13:

Store 23, Huntsville

Store 90, Huntsville

Store 97, Brownsboro

District 14:

Store 18, Birmingham

Store 26, Bessemer

District 15:

Store 9, Lincoln

Store 27, Childersburg

Store 57, Lineville