$400K worth of vehicles stolen from Alabama car dealership

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Police are investigating after seven new vehicles were stolen from an east Alabama car dealership, according to a morning press release.

Employees showing up for work on the morning of April 5 discovered the break-in and called police to the King Ford Auto Dealership on Fob James Drive. Employees found seven vehicles missing from the lot.

Missing vehicles included a 2021 Dodge Charger SX, a 2021 Dodge Charger, four Ford F250 4x4s, and a Dodge Ram Laramie 3500. Police say the total loss exceeds $400,000.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-7522 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.