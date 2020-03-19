400 test kits to be available at Huntsville drive-through site for COVID-19 testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – During Thursday’s COVID-19 news conference, Huntsville Hospital officials said 400 test kits will be available during Friday’s drive-through testing site and a new shipment of personal protective equipment would arrive later today.

David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville Hosptial, said gowns gloves, goggles and masks are expected in the shipment. He also reminded the public of the need for blood donations.

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed 68 cases of COVID-19 in the state. No deaths were reported.

In response to questions about a citywide shutdown, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said they’re monitoring the situation on a daily basis and working with health officials.

WHNT News 19 received multiple calls and emails from employees of large production facilities concerned about reporting to work. When asked about the concern, Battle said businesses have been good at self-regulating.

“If I look at the situations when I’m down there, there’s a lot of room, there is a lot of separation with those industries and those industries separate quite often. They make sure that their employees separate, they make sure that they sanitize,” Battle said.

Chip Cherry, President and CEO of the Huntsville/Madison Chamber of Commerce, addressed the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had on business owners and said the state is close to receiving the designation that would allow small companies to receive low-interest loans.

Cherry encouraged the public to order takeout food a few days a week and to shop online locally to help support small businesses in the area.