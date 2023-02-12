A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Cullman man dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Shane Cochran, 40, was injured when his Jeep Wrangler left the road, hit a tree and overturned around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. The crash occurred on Cullman County 222 near Teem Road, approximately five miles west of Cullman.

He was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Cochran was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.