Photo of police outside of Wallace Community College

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The four community college campuses in the Wiregrass that received bomb threats Wednesday have been cleared.

Enterprise State Community College, Wallace Community College, Lurleen B. Wallace in Andalusia and the MacArthur campus in Opp have all received bomb threats throughout the morning. Buildings across all campuses were evacuated for a time.

According to posts from the schools, they have been cleared of all threats.

Campuses at ESCC and Lurleen B. Wallace campuses were reopened around noon and classes will resume.

Wallace Community College said they will be closed for the rest of Wednesday with classes restarting Thursday morning.

Auburn Police were also called to investigate a bomb threat at the nursing building at Auburn University Wednesday afternoon.