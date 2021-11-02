4 Tennessee properties named to historic places register

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A rural church, a theatre, an urban house and a former school in Tennessee have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, state officials said.

Lauderdale High School in Ripley was built in 1912 and it served as a place where Black children received instruction during Jim Crow and segregation, the Tennessee Historical Commission said Monday. The school also was a civic and social center before it closed in 1969.

The once-segregated Dixie Theatre in Lewisburg was built on the city’s courthouse square in 1936, officials said. The theatre closed in 1985 before it reopened in 1995.

The Daniel Hanley House in Memphis was built in 1912 and is an example of an American Foursquare residence.

Parker’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in Portland includes a 1956 brick church building, a 1970 concrete block fellowship hall, and a cemetery that dates back to 1885.

The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s list of cultural resources worthy of preservation.