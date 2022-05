ALABAMA (WHNT) – A wreck was reported on I-565 East on Sunday afternoon on A portion of the interstate where multiple city limits meet.

HEMSI Spokesperson, Don Webster, said that four people were transported to the Huntsville Hospital system. Two victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital main, and the other two were taken to Huntsville Hospital Women and Children’s.

All four victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

This is a developing story.