4 dead following car crash into Logan Martin Lake

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County coroner confirms four people have died following a car crash into Logan Martin Lake Saturday night at 11 p.m.

Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victims as April Whatley, 37; Mariah Towns, 18; Rosalyn White, 2; and Reginald J. White, 5. They are believed to be from the Birmingham/Adamsville area, and traveling to Georgia for a graduation party.

April Whatley was driving a 2012 Buick Enclave. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports the car left the roadway, entering into Logan Martin Lake. The crash occurred on Interstate 20 near the 164 mile marker, approximately two miles east of Riverside.

Whatley and three other passengers were pronounced dead on the scene.

Reginald White, 39, a passenger, also of Adamsville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway and Marine Patrol Divisions were assisted by several local agencies. Nothing further is available as Troopers in ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.