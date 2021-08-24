4-day-old baby abducted in Fairfield

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 4-day-old baby was abducted from his home in Fairfield.

According to Sgt. Joni Money, the JCSO received a call at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday about the missing baby. Money said he was taken from the 600 block of Jerry D. Coleman Street in Fairfield.

JCSO is present at the location of the abduction.

JCSO sent out an alert via their app that reported the infant’s mother put him in a playpen before taking a nap. When she awoke, the infant was gone.

Detectives were called to the scene of the abduction.

No other information is known at this time, but officers continue to investigate.