4 arrested in Limestone County counterfeit bust

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Four people are facing charges after Limestone County authorities said they found more than 100 stolen items in a counterfeiting operation Wednesday.

Derrick Blake Stephens, 34, and Elizabeth Eve Anderson, 38, were both charged with 27 counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument. Jo Ann Jackson, 63, and Laurel Ann Rodriguez, 59, were charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument and possession of a forgery device.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports Saturday of counterfeit money passed at two businesses in Elkmont. On Monday, deputies received a report that someone found a bag of counterfeit money on the side of the road at New Garden and Slate Road. The money in the bag had serial numbers matching the bills used in Elkmont, investigators said.

Derrick Stephens (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Elizabeth Anderson (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Jo Ann Jackson (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Laurel Rodriguez (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Limestone investigators said they worked with Athens police investigators, who also had several cases of counterfeit cash passed at businesses.

The investigation led them to a home on Slate Road, where they said they found a large amount of counterfeit money in various stages of production. They also said they found more than 100 stolen identifications, documents, checks and credit cards. All four people arrested live at the home, authorities said.

Investigators said they believe the items they found in the home could help them solve cases in Limestone, Madison, Lauderdale, Morgan and Marshall counties. It could also help solve cases in Tennessee, Florida and California, they said.

Stephens and Anderson were jailed on $135,000 bond each. Jackson and Rodriguez had their bonds set at $7,500.