3rd oldest elephant in North America celebrates 72nd birthday in Tennessee

On June 6th, the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee celebrated Asian elephant Shirley’s 72nd birthday and 21st year at The Sanctuary.

According to the Sanctuary, Shirley defies all odds as one of the oldest elephants in captivity and has lived beyond the life expectancy for a captive Asian elephant.

They say she is the oldest elephant at the Sanctuary and holds the record for the third oldest elephant in North America.

The Sanctuary says caregivers surprised Shirley with a strawberry-topped vegan cake and an array of watermelon wedges, rice paper balloons, and banana leaves. They also included hay bales, bamboo, a birthday banner with natural tempera paint, and of course, her favorite — bananas!

