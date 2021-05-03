3M to conduct vapor testing at Brookhaven and the Aquadome

DECATUR, Ala. – 3M will soon begin testing the air vapor quality at the Aquadome and the former Brookhaven campus.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) requested and scheduled a vapor intrusion test.

They will install vapor probes to monitor and record the levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) near the Aquadome Recreation Center.

The discovery of PFAS chemical contamination at Decatur’s former Brookhaven Middle School led the board of education to threaten to sue 3M in December of 2019. The school board sold the property to 3M in May of 2020, for $1.25 million. The property the Aquadome sits on was not sold.

Officials say that PFAS chemicals will not evaporate like VOCs, and ADEM has not required 3M to do a vapor intrusion test for PFAS.

Brookhaven Middle School was opened in 1971 and closed in 2018. The City of Decatur said it was built on an old landfill and it asked 3M to investigate in July of 2019. Three former landfills in Decatur and Morgan County were found to contain high levels of PFAS and other chemicals.

The City of Decatur confirms they have already reviewed the PFAS levels on the 40-acre site. PFAS levels in the soil at the site and in the Aquadome pool were independently tested.

The test results from the pool found the PFAS level to be 10 times below the EPA’s lifetime advisory for drinking water. The soil tests performed at the site also revealed that the levels of PFAS were substantially lower than the soil screening levels established by the EPA for PFAS.

“The City of Decatur’s foremost priority is the health and safety of its residents and employees. From independent testing to mediation focused on accountability, the City prioritizes the protection of our schools and the municipal land we steward.” City of Decatur