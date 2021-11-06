39 Jackson County small businesses get CARES Act grants

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Almost 40 small businesses in Jackson County were selected last month for block grants from the CARES Act.

According to a news release, the relief funds from the CARES Act range in amounts from $500 to $10,500.

“Small businesses were the hardest hit segment of Jackson County’s economy from the outset and through the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release read. “Ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19 impact, reduced hours and capacity, and efforts to return to normal operations continue to create stresses on small businesses that rely on loyal customers to keep the door open.”

The businesses receiving the community development block grants include:

50 Taters

Ace Hardware Stevenson, Inc.

B&B Forge & Leather Company

Batey Brothers Heating & Cooling, Inc.

Bert Gross

BP Food Mart

Buccaneer Rope Company

Campbell Enterprises, LLP

Clint’s Electric

Copper Top Restaurant, Inc.

Country Cottage

Dean Farm Supply

Etrebellani’s Designer Hair by Teri

Ferg’s Pizza Bar

Hester’s Cleaning Service & More

House of Sarah, LLC

ICB Electronics

Jackson County Sentinel

JB Media

Jones-Light Furniture & Appliances

Joy Delivering SoCo

Kudzu Cafe

Lulu’s Lunchbox and Boutique

Magnolia House

Miller’s Jewelry

MiylahJai’s Wing Shack

Payne & Pitts

Pine Brothers Coffee Company

Scottsboro Nutrition, LLC

Scottsboro Tackle

Servpro of Jackson & DeKalb Counties

Stevenson Gun & Supply

Summerhouse Boarding Kennels

The Cat’s Pyjamas

The Kennedy Company

The Sassy Nana

Triple T Farm & Tackle

Vanessa’s

Wayne’s Portable Toilets

The Small Business Grant Assistance Program was designed to provide relief money to small businesses with 30 employees or less.

The grants were reviewed by representatives from the Jackson County Commission, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Authority, and Neighborhood Concepts.