39 Jackson County small businesses get CARES Act grants

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Almost 40 small businesses in Jackson County were selected last month for block grants from the CARES Act.
According to a news release, the relief funds from the CARES Act range in amounts from $500 to $10,500.
“Small businesses were the hardest hit segment of Jackson County’s economy from the outset and through the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release read. “Ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19 impact, reduced hours and capacity, and efforts to return to normal operations continue to create stresses on small businesses that rely on loyal customers to keep the door open.”
The businesses receiving the community development block grants include:
- 50 Taters
- Ace Hardware Stevenson, Inc.
- B&B Forge & Leather Company
- Batey Brothers Heating & Cooling, Inc.
- Bert Gross
- BP Food Mart
- Buccaneer Rope Company
- Campbell Enterprises, LLP
- Clint’s Electric
- Copper Top Restaurant, Inc.
- Country Cottage
- Dean Farm Supply
- Etrebellani’s Designer Hair by Teri
- Ferg’s Pizza Bar
- Hester’s Cleaning Service & More
- House of Sarah, LLC
- ICB Electronics
- Jackson County Sentinel
- JB Media
- Jones-Light Furniture & Appliances
- Joy Delivering SoCo
- Kudzu Cafe
- Lulu’s Lunchbox and Boutique
- Magnolia House
- Miller’s Jewelry
- MiylahJai’s Wing Shack
- Payne & Pitts
- Pine Brothers Coffee Company
- Scottsboro Nutrition, LLC
- Scottsboro Tackle
- Servpro of Jackson & DeKalb Counties
- Stevenson Gun & Supply
- Summerhouse Boarding Kennels
- The Cat’s Pyjamas
- The Kennedy Company
- The Sassy Nana
- Triple T Farm & Tackle
- Vanessa’s
- Wayne’s Portable Toilets
The Small Business Grant Assistance Program was designed to provide relief money to small businesses with 30 employees or less.
The grants were reviewed by representatives from the Jackson County Commission, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Authority, and Neighborhood Concepts.