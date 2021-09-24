38-year-old Clanton man dead after truck falls from overpass, struck by train

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old from Clanton was identified as the victim of a fatal crash that happened Friday on Hwy. 22 near Hope Mountain Baptist Church.

Brian Hubbard was traveling northbound on I-65 when the truck he was driving left the overpass, landed on the train tracks below and was struck by a train, according to the Shelby County Coroner. Hubbard was killed in the crash.

A representative for CSX Transportation, the company that owns the train that was involved, confirmed that the vehicle was struck at approximately 9:46 AM by a train traveling on the tracks.

The crossing has reopened.