334 pounds of marijuana seized at Tennessee storage unit

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of pounds of marijuana were seized during a narcotics search at an Antioch storage unit Tuesday night.

According to a warrant, detectives executed the search warrant at a Securlock Storage Center unit located on Hurricane Creek Boulevard near the Davidson-Rutherford county line. Metro police said the unit was being rented by Sry Chanthalath, 36.

During the search, a warrant said police recovered approximately 334 pounds of marijuana and 128 pounds of marijuana THC vapes.

As detectives executed the search warrant, Chanthalath showed up at the location. Authorities said he was read his Miranda rights and told police all the narcotics found in the storage unit belonged to him.

Chanthalath was arrested for possession with intent to sell and is being held on a $50,000 bond.