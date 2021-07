BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 3-year-old child drowned at Mountain Woods Lake in Blount County on Sunday.

According to Sheriff Mark Moon, the drowning occurred on Sunday but since then, the child had been hospitalized but on life support. Today, the child passed away.

There is currently no evidence of foul play.

Until the sheriff’s office has completed its investigation, Moon will not comment further.

This is a developing story.