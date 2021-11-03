3-year-old boy recovering after recent drive-by shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A little less than a month ago, three-year-old Jakobe was playing in his yard when he was suddenly injured in a drive-by shooting that took place at his home on Grant Street.

The bullets struck his arm and stomach. Police rushed Jakobe to the Southeast Hospital immediately for treatment.

“Cut him open, removed a bullet from his abdomen and he was flown to Birmingham immediately after they took a look at his arm up in Birmingham and his arm was not broken or anything,” Jakobe’s mother Victoria Reynolds said.

Victoria and her son Jakobe spent approximately two weeks in Birmingham, she said it was a tough sight to fathom.

“Me being his mother and having to watch him cry in pain and literally scream it was nothing I can do,” Reynolds said.

Jakobe responded well during his treatment in Birmingham, so he got the gift to return home where he’s recovering surely but slowly.

“He still has an open wound in his arm where he still has to heal and he just had his staples removed so he’s healing from the inside out,” Reynolds said.

Most importantly, his mother is glad her baby boy is still alive and back in her presence.

“I am overjoyed I’m so grateful I know the whole community was praying,” She said.

In fact, community leader Nate Patterson and his wife presented Jakobe with an award for being a warrior.

“That was so generous of him and his wife to label him as the strongest little man of the year. I love it,” Reynolds said.