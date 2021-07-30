3 treated for rabies after raccoon attack in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Three people were treated for exposure to rabies after a raccoon attacked a person on a walking trail earlier this week near Fox Hollow Road in Cullman.

The state health agency said the animal went after a person earlier this week while showing signs of rabies, so it was collected and tested.

Following an investigation by the Cullman County Health Department, three people were potentially exposed and have received treatment to prevent infection, according to Alabama Public Health.

The rabies virus is transmitted by saliva usually by a bite or scratch. Left untreated in humans, it can be fatal.

Residents are advised to take the following precautions to avoid possible exposure to rabies:

Do not allow pets to run loose; confine them within a fenced-in area or with a leash.

Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.

Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets.

Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner.

Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior.

Advise children to tell an adult if they are bitten or scratched by any animal.

A person who is bitten or scratched by an animal should wash wounds immediately with soap and water, apply first aid, and seek medical attention or contact the county health department immediately.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.