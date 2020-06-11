3 people shot in Jackson County, sheriff’s office looking for car

STEVENSON, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in Stevenson Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, three people were shot and taken to the hospital. The shooting happened at the intersection of Bynum Street and Ohio Avenue.

Deputies are looking for a green four-door Mercury with a Tennessee tag and damage to the rear door. According to the sheriff’s office, the car was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Reports show that North Jackson High school was put on lock down as student athletes and coaches were on campus. The lock down was later lifted.