2 employees shot, suspected gunman killed by officer following workplace shooting on Antioch Pike

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two employees were shot and the suspected gunman was shot and killed by a Metro officer following a shooting at a business on Antioch Pike in Antioch early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Smile Direct Club warehouse at 1530 Antioch Pike just after 6 a.m.

Three people were seen leaving the business via ambulance. Metro police reported two employees were shot and take to an area hospital. No patient conditions were immediately released.

The suspected gunman was shot by a Metro officer on Antioch Pike and taken to a hospital, according to Metro police. Authorities told News 2 the accused shooter died at the hospital.

A witness told News 2 she saw a man come from around the building who begin firing a weapon, shooting out the front doors of the building. She also said the security guard was injured in the shooting.

Antioch Pike is closed in the immediate area.

Smile Direct Club released a statement regarding the shooting, which reads:

“SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning. The incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.