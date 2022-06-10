GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple people have been injured in a reported shooting Friday afternoon at the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, according to police and Gaston County EMS.

The shooting occurred at 12:10 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Eastridge Mall. Gastonia Police said they are still working to determine if the shooting happened inside or outside the mall.

Gaston County EMS confirmed with Queen City News that three people were injured in the shooting and transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Gastonia Police later confirmed a fourth victim, a man, walked into a Charlotte hospital with injuries sustained in the shooting.

Gastonia Police said three of the people, two men and one woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The fourth victim’s condition is currently unknown.

There is a heavy police presence currently at the Eastridge Mall along N New Hope Road near Interstate-85.

Queen City News was told multiple stores inside the mall were on lockdown as authorities investigated.

There is no active threat at this time and two ‘persons of interest’ are being interviewed, Gastonia Police said.

GPD continues to work to clear the mall. Family members of shoppers and employees who are coming to the mall looking for loved ones are asked to go to the parking lot of Luck Samurai at 116 N New Hope Road.

