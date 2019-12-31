3 injured, 1 critically after Monday night shootings in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A man was in critical condition Monday night after a shootout in Birmingham.

According to our news partners at AL.com, two vehicles were involved in a shootout shortly after 9 p.m.

The man was shot multiple times, and was still shot at after his vehicle rolled into an apartment building.

The victim was taken to UAB Hospital, and a second victim from the shooting showed up at UAB around 11 p.m.

Moments earlier, a child was grazed by a bullet in a shooting on the city’s east side.

For more information, visit AL.com.