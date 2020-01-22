3 children found dead in Phoenix home; mother held on murder charges

PHOENIX – A woman has been arrested in Phoenix on suspicion of killing her three children — her infant daughter, her 2-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old son — police said Tuesday.

Police found Rachel Henry’s children dead in their Phoenix home Monday evening after someone there called 911 to report some kind of unspecified trouble, police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said.

“The … mother has admitted to harming her three children,” leading to their deaths, Fortune said.

Henry, a 22-year-old who recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma, is being held on three counts of first-degree murder, Fortune said.

Fortune did not say how the children died, or how Henry allegedly harmed them.

Police have said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and that a medical examiner will determine the causes of death.

3 adults at the home when officers arrived, police say

When officers arrived after 7:30 p.m. Monday at the home near 24th Street and Vineyard Road, Henry, as well as the children’s father and another relative, were there, police said.

The 911 call came from the home, said Fortune, adding she didn’t know who made the call.

It could not be immediately determined if Henry has an attorney.