3 arrested in Limestone drug investigation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Three people are facing charges after Limestone County said they found cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine and more at two homes in the county.

Grady Paul Gaston III, 60; Sarah Stewart, 24; and Bradley Barnett, 39, are all facing charges after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a drug complaint.

Investigators said they searched Gaston’s home in the 6000 block of Squire Run in Athens and found cocaine, ecstasy, meth, opioids, steroids and drug paraphernalia.

After arresting Gaston at the home, authorities said they learned he owned another home on Highway 99 in Lester that he was letting Stewart stay in. They went to the home and said they found meth, prescription drugs, syringes and other paraphernalia. Stewart and Barnett were arrested there.

Gaston was charged with four counts of drug possession and one count of drug paraphernalia possession. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on $11,000 bond.

Stewart was charged with two counts of drug possession and one count of drug paraphernalia possession. She was released from jail on $6,000 bond.

Barnett was charged with one count of drug possession and released from jail on $2,500 bond.