3 arrested after traffic stop in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man and two women are in custody after they were pulled over in a stolen car.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a suspicious vehicle in the Valhermoso Springs area. The license plate registered as a stolen car from Fairhope, Alabama.

The Sheriff’s office said that there were two women, a man, and a dog in the car. While the Deputy was detaining the man, one of the women ran away on foot. She was later found hiding in a truck close to the scene. The dog was released to Morgan County Animal Control.

Jerome Joeasa Hines, 28 from Foley, Rita Lynn Wilson, 55 from Foley, and Jamaika Dahne Rutledge, 27 from Gulfport, Mississippi were all taken into custody.

All three were taken to the Morgan County Jail with final charges pending.