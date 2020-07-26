2nd annual Rocket City’s Got Talent’ goes virtual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville’s Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theatre and Academy kicked off their 60th season Saturday night with a fundraiser.

The second annual ‘Rocket City’s Got Talent’ was held over Zoom. WHNT News 19’s own Greg Screws hosted the event.

Many Fantasy alumni participated and explained how being part of the organization helped shape them into who they are today.

“It taught me how to get up and give a presentation and how to get up and just talk and not be fake, but just be myself,” said former student Joshua Harper.

The night included a silent auction to raise money for the playhouse. CEO Karen Mocknsturm said even though this year was different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they still have many things planned for their 60th season.