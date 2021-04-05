29-year-old man accused of stealing ambulance from Florida hospital

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida arrested a man accused of stealing an ambulance from a hospital Sunday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called after the ambulance, owned by Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services, was taken around 12:30 p.m. Sunday from Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida.

WFLA Photo

Deputies said the ambulance crew was inside the hospital dropping off a patient when the emergency medical vehicle was stolen.

Trey Cornwell, 29, is accused of driving the ambulance to Spring Hill, Florida, where he got it stuck in mud and sand as he drove toward a nearby body of water, according to the sheriff’s office.

He has been charged with grand theft auto and was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he’s being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.