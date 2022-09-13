DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — 27 people were arrested during the month of August in DeKalb County on drug-related charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jerry Allen Gay (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Stephen Campbell (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say a traffic stop on I-59 resulted in two arrests on Friday, July 29.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jerry Allen Gay, 65, of Talladega was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Stephen L. Campbell, 30, of Knoxville, Tenn. was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree marijuana possession, and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

Stephen Michael White (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say a Tennessee man was arrested during a chase that started in Georgia on Monday, August 1.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were sent to the chase, which was headed into Alabama. Deputies picked up the chase near the state line on Highway 117.

Officials say the driver, identified as 50-year-old Stephen Michael White of Soddy Daisy, Tenn., got out, ran away near Winston Street and Commerce Avenue in Mentone, but was apprehended. Upon his arrest, deputies say they found eight grams of methamphetamine.

White was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude police.

Cody Lee Brown (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, along with narcotics agents and Crossville Police, says a car was stopped on Highway 68 in Dawson on Thursday, August 4.

During the stop, the driver, Cody Lee Brown, 24, of Union Grove, was found with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, deputies say.

Brown was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, first-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Max Leigh Blair (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Cesily Baird (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Jonathan Joe Young (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say a traffic stop on County Road 479 on August 4 resulted in meth and drug paraphernalia being recovered, and three arrests.

Max Leigh Blair, 40, of Crossville, and Cesily Baird, 30, of Boaz, were both charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan Joe Young was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arlis Wayne Phelps (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Sunday, August 7, Henagar Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 75. Officials say during that stop, the driver was found to be under the influence and with prescription narcotics without a prescription.

Arlis Wayne Phelps, 60, of Ider, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and combined influence.

Shannon Leon Smith (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Orvile Ladon Haygood (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On August 11, deputies stopped a car on County Road 825 in Crossville. In that car, the sheriff’s office said officials found methamphetamine and a firearm in the vehicle.

Shannon Leon Smith, 43 of Boaz, was charge with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, persons forbidden to possess a pistol, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Orvil Ladon Haygood, 59, of Boaz, was charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, persons forbidden to possess pistol, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a separate incident, Smith was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence after deputies say marijuana was found growing in a home.

Matthew Brian Johnson (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say a car was stopped on I-59 near the Fort Payne exit on Friday, August 12. Inside the car, deputies say methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and prescription drugs were found.

Matthew Brian Johnson, 60, of Lafayette, Ga., was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second-degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Bailey Cofer (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeffery D. Strange (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

During a traffic stop on August 12 on Highway 68 in Collinsville, the sheriff’s office says 120 grams of marijuana were found.

Both Jeffery D. Strange, 38, of Baileytown, and Bailey Cofer, 22, of Cullman, were charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Jeffrey Ahlgren (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they tried to stop a vehicle on Saturday, August 13, but the driver refused to stop – resulting in a brief chase.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the driver, Jeffrey Scott Ahlgren, 50, of Soddy Daisy, Tenn., tried to flee but was taken into custody.

Ahlgren was charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a prohibited beverage, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.

Colby Gene Wells (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Fyffe Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 75 on Tuesday, August 15. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Colby Gene Wells, 37, of Section, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Aaron Maddox (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Melissa Kaye Brown (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On August 16, deputies say they stopped a car on County Road 51 and found both occupants to have outstanding warrants. A K-9 unit was deployed and found illegal drugs in the car.

James Aaron Maddox, 43, of Attalla, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Melissa Kaye Brown, 37, of Geraldine, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and fourth-degree theft by deception.

Vanessa Gilliam (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say a car was stopped in Mentone near County Roads 643 and 631 on Wednesday, August 17.

Officials say the driver left the vehicle and ran from deputies, while the passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Vanessa Gilliam, 41, of Valley Head, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case is ongoing and warrants are expected to be obtained for the unidentified driver.

Joshua Daniel Anderson (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Scottie Lane Yeager Jr. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Drug agents say a home on County Road 3 was searched on Thursday, August 18.

During the search, agents say methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property were found.

Joshua Daniel Anderson, 39, of Crossville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second-degree, and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Scottie Lane Yeagar Jr., 36, of Crossville, was charged with resisting arrest.

Raul Felix (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they responded to a domestic violence call on Highway 68 alongside Collinsville Police on Thursday, August 18. Officials say the call involved weapons.\

The offender ran into the woods before police arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say the offender was spotted and made contact with him.

Raul Felix, 34, of Collinsville, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quinton A. Bartlett (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say a traffic stop in Geraldine on County Road 58 resulted in deputies finding methamphetamine inside a vehicle.

Quinton A. Bartlett, 55, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald D. Jones (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Christy Michelle Haynes (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

James Cecil Bailey (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Tuesday, August 23, deputies say a home was searched on Fruit Farm Road in Fort Payne. Officials say methamphetamine was found inside the home.

Ronald D. Jones, 42, of Fort Payne, was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Cecil Bailey, 34, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christy Michelle Haynes, 43, of Fort Payne, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tony DeWayne Ferguson (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says Crossville Police stopped a car on Main Street on Thursday, August 25 and found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Tony Dewayne Ferguson Jr., 36, of Fort Payne was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Logan Jennings (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Finally, on August 28, deputies say they stopped to assist a broken down vehicle on College Road in Crossville.

During the assist, deputies say a “large amount of narcotics” was found.

Logan Jennings, 18, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.