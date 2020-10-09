25th Annual Huntsville Margarita Ball postponed until 2021 but toy drives continue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 25th Annual Huntsville Margarita Ball has been postponed until November 2021.

However, there will still be toy drives for the area’s children charities. All donated toys should be new and unwrapped to facilitate sorting to the appropriate children’s charity.

There will be three primary toy drives for people to drop off toys:

Toy Place Downtown 804 Wellman Ave NE, Huntsville, AL Saturday, November 7, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter in Hampton Cove 330 Sutton Rd, Huntsville, AL Sunday 8 Nov from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Rosie’s Cantina 7540 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL Saturday 14 Nov from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Huntsville Country Club 2601 Oakwood Ave NW, Huntsville, AL Monday, November 2 between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. during the Margarita Golf Scramble.

Iron Mountain Solutions 300 Voyager Way NW Suite 100, Huntsville, AL Mondays through Fridays during business hours until November 20.



Other ways to donate

Company Toy Drives – Any company wanting to host a toy drive to support their efforts can contact Michael Spaulding michael.spaulding@morganstanley.com to coordinate toy pickup at the completion of your event.

AMAZON – Anyone wanting to purchase toys online from AMAZON for direct delivery to the Huntsville Margarita Society, add their address (Huntsville Margarita Society P.O. Box 17892 Huntsville, AL 35807) to your AMAZON Address List, select the toy(s) you want to donate, add your payment method, select their address from your list, and make your purchase.

PayPal – Donations can be made to the Huntsville Margarita Society via PayPal. Please send donations to HuntsvilleMargaritaBall@gmail.com and remember to select the “Send to Family and Friends” option to avoid PayPal fees.

Checks – Financial donations and sponsorships can be made by check payable to Huntsville Margarita Society and given to any Director, or mailed to: Huntsville Margarita Society C/O Tom Albright 400 Meridian Street, Suite 201 Huntsville, AL 35801.