21,000 power outages in Alabama after Thursday’s storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tens of thousands were without power in Alabama following devastating storms that moved through the area Thursday.

According to Alabama Power, about 21,000 households were without power in the state, as of 6 a.m. Over 11,000 of those outages are in the Birmingham metro area.

According to Poweroutage.us, the bulk of the outages were in Jefferson County followed by Shelby, St. Clair, Calhoun, Bibb, and Blount counties. Hundreds of others in Greene, Hale, and Chilton counties were without power.

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency confirmed at 4 p.m. Thursday that 1,200 residents were without power.

At least five people died in Calhoun County as a result of the storms, EMA authorities confirmed to CBS 42.

