MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in an early morning motorcycle crash on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the 1995 Honda motorcycle that 25-year-old Nicholas B. Waggener of Hazel Green was driving left the road and hit a fence.

Waggener was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where ALEA officials say he died from his injuries.

The crash happened on New Market Road near Butler Road, about eight miles north of Huntsville.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.