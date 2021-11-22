24 convenience stores in Huntsville cited for selling alcohol to minors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) cited 24 convenience stores following a four-hour operation for selling alcohol to minors.

According to HPD, the operation was carried out on Wednesday, November 17, and included HPD Community Resource Officers (CRO’s) and two juveniles. They visited 32 stores in the area to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor.

The juveniles had to be truthful about their age and show identification if asked by a store employee.

24 of the 32 stores were cited for unlawfully selling alcohol to a minor. The addresses of those stores are listed below.

307 Andrew Jackson Way NE

501 Drake Avenue SW

508 Oakwood Ave.

611 Highway 72 E

2003 Meridian St.

2323 Golf Road SW

2525 Winchester Road

3121 Drake Ave. SW

3315 Governors Drive

3629 Patton Road SW

3726 Blue Spring Road NW

3906 Triana Blvd.

4113 Bob Wallace Ave. SW

4200 Bob Wallace Ave. SW

5990 Pulaski Pike NW

4011 University Drive NW

6150 University Drive NW

6278 University Drive NW

7131 Highway 72 W

7520 Highway 72 W

7584 Highway 72 W

8000 Memorial Pkwy SW

10001 Memorial Pkwy SW

11431 Memorial Pkwy SW

HPD reminds the public that selling alcohol to a minor is a misdemeanor offense, with penalties including a fine of up to $1,000 or a year in jail for those who commit the offense.

HPD urges anyone with information about illegal sales of alcohol to minors to call 256-746-4132.