22 kayakers rescued from flash flooding in Tennessee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. – Nearly two dozen kayakers were rescued after becoming stranded during flash flooding in Lawrence County, Tenn. on Friday.

Swift-water rescue teams were called in from Lawrence and the surrounding counties to aid in the rescue.

Twenty-two people were reported missing around 10:30 a.m. when heavy rain caused flash flooding on Shoal Creek near Iron City.

The group of kayakers was found on a sandbar around 11:30 a.m. Crews helped get the individuals back to their departure point.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News