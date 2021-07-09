22 kayakers rescued from flash flooding in Tennessee

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. – Nearly two dozen kayakers were rescued after becoming stranded during flash flooding in Lawrence County, Tenn. on Friday.

Swift-water rescue teams were called in from Lawrence and the surrounding counties to aid in the rescue.

Twenty-two people were reported missing around 10:30 a.m. when heavy rain caused flash flooding on Shoal Creek near Iron City.

The group of kayakers was found on a sandbar around 11:30 a.m. Crews helped get the individuals back to their departure point.

No injuries were reported from the incident.