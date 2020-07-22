21-year-old arrested in Tuscaloosa animal abuse case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have made an arrest in an animal abuse cause caught on camera.

Blane Austin Colburn has been charged with first-degree animal abuse in relation to a video that was reported to Tuscaloosa police on Saturday.

Colburn turned himself in at the Tuscaloosa County Jail Tuesday afternoon. His bond is set at $10,000 for the felony charge.

All three dogs abused in the video are expected to make a full recovery, Tuscaloosa PD reports. Each of the dogs were checked by a veterinarian who found that one suffered from minor injuries.

