HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is under production and Toyota Alabama manufacture the engine that makes it go.

Toyota Alabama officials announced Friday that the engines for the all-new Toyota Tacoma will be made right here in Huntsville.

The Tacoma will feature a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 228 horsepower and 243 lb.-ft. of torque.

In 2022, Toyota Alabama announced a $222 million investment to be able to support the production of four-cylinder engines. Toyota officials said that the investment would allow Toyota Alabama to produce 900,000 engines annually.

Production of the new Toyota Tacoma is set to begin later this year.

