2021 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open at Cummings Research Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 2021 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open presented by Toyota is a two-day event. The events are scheduled to take place April 17-18, 2021. With Saturday races starting at 8:30 am and Sunday starting at 9 am.

There are a few things you need to know. Athletes will start to arrive on Tuesday, on Wednesday athletes and volunteers will take COVID-19 tests and then they will begin practicing for the weekend’s events.

Erin Koshut, with the Huntsville Madison Chamber, said you may see some cyclists before race day, “Thursday and Friday in the evening, so around 6 pm the athletes will be doing training rides out in Cummings Research Park on the course.”

Road closures will begin on race day, “Beginning at 6 am Saturday and 6 am on Sunday, Explorer Boulevard and the roads inside Explorer Boulevard will be shut down to car traffic until racing completes,” Koshut said.

Spectators are encouraged to come to the free event and cheer on Team USA as they compete for a spot on the team for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Koshut said with roads shut down, “Spectators can come in via Voyager Way, via Jan Davis Drive, Enterprise Way to Discovery Drive. Then the companies around those areas, closer to Explorer Boulevard, are allowing spectators to park in their lots.”

You can find more detailed maps and instructions when you click here.

The event is family-friendly and spectators are asked to bring coolers and lawn chairs and make it a family day event, spectators are also asked to remain along Explorer Boulevard when watching the races. “Essentially if they locate around Explorer Boulevard, they will see some great racing all weekend long,” Koshut said.

Spectators are not to be at the start or finish line but Koshut says you can still watch them start and finish, “You can pull up the Huntsville Madison YouTube page and watch a live stream of the beginning and end of the course.”