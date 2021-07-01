2021 Spirit of America Festival taking place July 3-4 at Point Mallard

Decatur, ALABAMA – The Spirit of America Festival is back for its 54th year, offering fireworks and family fun all weekend long.

One of the largest free Independence Day celebrations in the state, the 2021 Spirit of America Festival is now a two-day event, taking place July 3-4 at Point Mallard Park.

Throughout the weekend, there will be games, field competitions, live stage entertainment and of course, a spectacular fireworks finale.

Dozens of vendors will be on-site, offering food, arts and crafts for sale. For the children, there will be a petting zoo, pony rides, zero gravity jump, face painting, trackless train rides and more.

The 2021 Spirit of America Festival activities are open at Point Mallard on Saturday, July 3 from 10:00am-6:00pm and Sunday, July 4 from 12:00pm-8:30pm.

Independence Day kicks off with the Children’s Bike Parade at 10:00am with patriotic decorated bikes, tricycles, wagons and strollers making their way from the TC Almon Center to the Point Mallard Ice Complex.

Registration for the parade is free and is required beginning at 9:00 a.m. at TC Almon.

The Spirit of America Field will open to guests at 3:00pm on July 4 so that families can pick out a prime viewing location with their blankets and chairs to enjoy the fireworks show set to begin at 9:00pm.

If you need to cool off, Point Mallard Waterpark will be open Saturday from 10:00am-6:00pm and Sunday from 10:00am-8:00pm.

For more information, visit pointmallardpark.com. Interested vendors can visit touchtheskyevents.com.