2021 Fiddlers Convention kicks off on September 30

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens State University’s campus is soon to be bustling with old time music as the area prepares for the 2021 Tennessee Valley Fiddlers Convention to roll into town later this month.

The convention will run from Thursday, September 30 to Saturday, October 2.

This year’s convention will be headlined by Jimmy Fort Payne, a member of both the Gospel Music and Country Music Association halls of fame.

The cost of admission to this year’s festival is $15 per adult on individual days, or $30 for a weekend pass. Children under 12 will receive free admission with a paid adult ticket.

A complimentary concert by Volume Five is scheduled for Thursday night and will be free, but does require an admission ticket for another night to be purchased.

For the full schedule of events and information on camping, visit tvotfc.org.