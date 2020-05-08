2020 World Red Cross Day is all about the power of connection

Friday, May 8 is World Red Cross Day, marked by the anniversary of the birth of Red Cross founder Henry Dunant.

Many of us have had interactions with the Red Cross in some way, whether it’s when they respond to a disaster, hand out food, or you’ve given blood. The Red Cross is represented in 191 countries around the world.

During this year’s World Red Cross Day, they’re concentrating on the Power of Connection, especially during the hard times that we’re enduring right now.

The Red Cross is encouraging people to support people dealing with hardship or major loss during the pandemic; be there for one another psychologically, when we can’t be there physically; introduce yourself to a neighbor, from a safe distance of course; give blood if you can; or make a donation to help those impacted by COVID-19.

So one of the things the Red Cross is encouraging is to reach out to your neighbor. There is a template of a letter that you can print and put in their mailbox. It says who you are, where you live, and what you can help them with if they need it. Something so simple, but meaningful.