2020 WhistleStop Festival canceled over coronavirus concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 20th annual WhistleStop Weekend has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers announced Thursday.
The festival was scheduled for May 1-2.
You can read their complete statement below:
We held out as long as we could knowing how much everyone loves this festival, but due to global health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and in following guidelines about public gathering released by the CDC and ADPH the WhistleStop team felt there was no other safe and responsible option with the current state of the pandemic. Keeping our community safe and healthy is our number one priority. The volunteer team that organizes WhistleStop has worked hard to plan the 20th year of this great festival, sadly it will not take place this year.