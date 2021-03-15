2020 Grammy nominees and winners

In this video grab provided by CBS and the Recording Academy, DaBaby performs at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (CBS/Recording Academy via AP)

This year’s nominees were selected from over 20,000 submissions from 2020. Here is the list of nominees and winners from the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Record Of The Year:

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Colors” – Black Pumas

“Rockstar” – DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Song Of The Year:

“I Can’t Breathe” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“The Box” – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” – Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” – Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” – Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Black Parade” – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“I Can’t Breathe” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If The World Was Ending” – Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Album Of The Year:

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) – Black Pumas

Everyday Life – Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III – Haim

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Best New Artist:

Megan Thee Stallion

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Ingrid Andress

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” – BTS

“Un Dia (One Day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Exile” – Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Chromatica – Lady Gaga

Changes – Justin Bieber

Fine Line – Harry Styles

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Bubba – Kaytranada

Planet’s Mad – Baauer

Energy – Disclosure

Kick I – Arca

Good Faith – Madeon

Best Rock Performance:

“Shameika” – Fiona Apple

“Not” – Big Thief

“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” – HAIM

“Stay High” – Brittany Howard

“Daylight” – Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album:

It Is What It Is – Thundercat

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings – Robert Glasper

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Best Rap Performance:

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Bop” – DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” – Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby

“Deep Reverence” – Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Dior” – Pop Smoke

Best Country Album:

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Your Life Is A Record – Brandy Clark

Lady Like – Ingrid Andress

Nightfall – Little Big Town

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Secrets Are The Best Stories – Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Ona – Thana Alexa

Modern Ancestors – Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper – Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s The Hurry – Kenny Washington

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album:

YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez – Camilo

Mesa Para Dos – Kany García

Pausa – Ricky Martin

3:33 – Debi Nova

Best Americana Album:

World On The Ground – Sarah Jarosz

Terms Of Surrender – Hiss Golden Messenger

Old Flowers – Courtney Marie Andrews

El Dorado – Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels – Lucinda Williams

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? – Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount – Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice – G. Love

Blackbirds – Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling – North Mississippi Allstars

Best Global Music Album:

Twice As Tall – Burna Boy

Fu Chronicles – Antibalas

Agora – Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters – Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar – Tinariwen

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth – Rachel Maddow

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is... – Ken Jennings

Acid For The Children: A Memoir – Flea

Catch And Kill – Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) – Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Best Music Film:

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice – Linda Ronstadt

Black Is King – Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme – Freestyle Love Supreme

Beastie Boys Story – Beastie Boys

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas – ZZ Top

The full list of the list across all 83 categories can be found here.