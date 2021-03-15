2020 Grammy nominees and winners

News

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

In this video grab provided by CBS and the Recording Academy, DaBaby performs at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (CBS/Recording Academy via AP)

This year’s nominees were selected from over 20,000 submissions from 2020. Here is the list of nominees and winners from the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Record Of The Year:
“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish
“Colors” – Black Pumas
“Rockstar” – DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So” – Doja Cat
“Black Parade” – Beyoncé
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
“Circles” – Post Malone
“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Song Of The Year:
“I Can’t Breathe” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“The Box” – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan” – Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Circles” – Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now” – Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Black Parade” – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“I Can’t Breathe” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“If The World Was Ending” – Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Album Of The Year:
Folklore – Taylor Swift
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) – Black Pumas
Everyday Life – Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III – Haim
Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Best New Artist:
Megan Thee Stallion
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Ingrid Andress

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
“Intentions” – Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
“Dynamite” – BTS
“Un Dia (One Day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Exile” – Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album:
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Chromatica – Lady Gaga
Changes – Justin Bieber
Fine Line – Harry Styles
Folklore – Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Bubba – Kaytranada
Planet’s Mad – Baauer
Energy – Disclosure
Kick I – Arca
Good Faith – Madeon

Best Rock Performance:
“Shameika” – Fiona Apple
“Not” – Big Thief
“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps” – HAIM
“Stay High” – Brittany Howard
“Daylight” – Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album:
It Is What It Is – Thundercat
Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings – Robert Glasper
Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Best Rap Performance:
“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
“Bop” – DaBaby
“What’s Poppin” – Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby
“Deep Reverence” – Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Dior” – Pop Smoke

Best Country Album:
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Your Life Is A Record – Brandy Clark
Lady Like – Ingrid Andress
Nightfall – Little Big Town
Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Secrets Are The Best Stories – Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Ona – Thana Alexa
Modern Ancestors – Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper – Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What’s The Hurry – Kenny Washington

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album:
YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez – Camilo
Mesa Para Dos – Kany García
Pausa – Ricky Martin
3:33 – Debi Nova

Best Americana Album:
World On The Ground – Sarah Jarosz
Terms Of Surrender – Hiss Golden Messenger
Old Flowers – Courtney Marie Andrews
El Dorado – Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels – Lucinda Williams

Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? – Fantastic Negrito
Live At The Paramount – Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice – G. Love
Blackbirds – Bettye LaVette
Up And Rolling – North Mississippi Allstars

Best Global Music Album:
Twice As Tall – Burna Boy
Fu Chronicles – Antibalas
Agora – Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters – Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar – Tinariwen

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth – Rachel Maddow
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is... – Ken Jennings
Acid For The Children: A Memoir – Flea
Catch And Kill – Ronan Farrow
Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) – Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Best Music Film:
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice – Linda Ronstadt
Black Is King – Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme – Freestyle Love Supreme
Beastie Boys Story – Beastie Boys
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas – ZZ Top

The full list of the list across all 83 categories can be found here.

Share this story

Trending Stories