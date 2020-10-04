2020 Census officially extended through October 31

Good news for those who have yet to fill out their 2020 census – you have at least four more weeks to complete them.

Following a federal court ruling this week, the U.S. Census Bureau clarified that the deadline to fill out the census report is now Oct. 31, 26 days later than the previous deadline set.

According to a post on the Census Bureau website, the Oct. 5 target date is not operative, and data collection operations will continue through the end of the month.

Census forms ensure states receive maximum federal funding for which they might be eligible and determine how the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are apportioned.