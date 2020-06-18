20 residents, 8 employees at Crossville assisted living facility test positive for COVID-19

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A positive COVID-19 case at a DeKalb County assisted living facility led to the discovery of 19 other residents and eight employees who were also positive with the virus, a facility spokesman said.

Crossville Health and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday none of their residents appeared to show symptoms until about a week ago. After a resident tested positive, the facility said it tested 142 people including residents and staff.

The spokesman said they have called all of the residents’ family members to inform them of the positive tests and update them on steps the facility was taking.

Joe Perkins, a spokesperson for the facility’s parent company NSH Management, said so far, the other residents and employees who tested positive show no symptoms.

Perkins said a COVID-19 unit was established to house residents who’ve tested positive.

Perkins added the facility has specialized employees who know how to deal with COVID-19 cases. He said the unit includes new walls to prevent air circulation and transmission into the clean area and the addition of air scrubbers.