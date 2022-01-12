2-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Alabama

A 2-year-old child died after accidentally shooting themselves in Hueytown Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Hueytown Police Department, first responders were called to the 1400 block of 26th Avenue at 11:35 a.m. Monday regarding a report of someone who had shot themselves.

A 2-year old child was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Children’s of Alabama, where they died.

“Initial investigation shows that the child found a family member’s weapon and discharged it,” the HPD said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

The Jefferson County Corner’s Office and HPD are investigating the case.