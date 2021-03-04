2 women arrested in shooting investigation of 2-year-old

LeDerica Pritchett, 22 of Birmingham, and Tercaria Wilburn, 22 of Birmingham, are both facing charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied building.(Courtesy/Birmingham Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports arrests have been made in an assault investigation involving a 2-year-old wounded by gunfire.

LeDerica Pritchett, 22 of Birmingham, and Tercaria Wilburn, 22 of Birmingham, are both facing charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied building.

The incident occurred Saturday, February 27, 2021, at a residence in the 200 block of Boxwood Circle. The child has undergone several surgeries and is listed in stable condition.

Bonds for Pritchett and Wilburn were set at $60,000 each. Wilburn has since bonded out, however Pritchett remains in the Jefferson County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing as Birmingham Police search for additional suspects.

