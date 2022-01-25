LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two teens have been arrested in connection to the vandalism of a church in Lawrence County, according to authorities.

Authorities say the two boys, ages 13 and 15, caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says two broke into the New Antioch Church on County Road 217 early on the morning of January 21.

Sheriff Sanders reported they broke windows, TVs, copy machines, audio/video equipment, overturned bookshelves, damaged furniture and broke the glass on the doors. The two boys also admitted to stealing a wheelchair from the church, according to the LCSO.

Sanders said tips from the public were a major factor in tracking down the culprits. Tips were reported both to the New Antioch Church and to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators working with Lawrence County School Resource Officers were able to use video evidence from the church to match up with a list of names provided by the tips to identify the two boys.

One teen was turned over to Juvenile Probation Office (JPO) on January 24, while the other was turned over to JPO on January 25. Both are facing charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property for stealing the wheelchair.