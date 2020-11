MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital following a shooting on Old Highway 431.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a house south of Berkeley Road in Owens Cross Roads.

The report says the injuries and what led to the shooting are unknown.

