HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools all announced Wednesday that masks on school buses will be optional.

Starting Thursday, March 3, students in those districts will not be required to wear a mask after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Madison City said the change aligns with the mask optional status the district is now under.

HCS asked families to speak with students about the update. Both HCS and Madison County emphasized that any student who wishes to keep wearing a mask may do so.