2 pounds of meth, 4 pounds of marijuana, 2 guns, and $30k seized by Madison County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit confiscated a large amount of narcotics, guns, and money following a traffic stop last week.

Deputies said they seized 6 ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in western Madison County early last week.

After that, the deputies reported they went back to the offender’s house and found around two more pounds of methamphetamine, four pounds of marijuana, two guns, and just under $30,000 of suspected drug proceeds.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released as “more arrests are likely to follow.”