2 people indicted in Florence 3-year-old’s death

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Lauderdale County grand jury has indicted two people in the death of a 3-year-old boy last month.

Blake Joshwell Townsend, 20, was arrested on an indictment for capital murder Wednesday morning in Decatur, Florence police said. Yalrick Zeonsha Pride, 20, of Florence, was indicted on one count of child abuse in the case.

Police did not release any other details about what led to the death of Kaiden Garner.

Last month, police said they were called to North Alabama Medical Center about Garner’s death. After initially saying it might have been a heat-related death, police said they discovered Garner was killed by blunt force trauma.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Wednesday that Garner’s injuries included a lacerated liver.

Prior to his death, police said Garner was staying with his father, and they had been seen the night before in the Carver Circle area, which they said is a common gathering place.

Townsend is being held without bond. Pride’s bond was set at $15,000.